PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Sells $260,975.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.43. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.43.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 68,857 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 472,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,727 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.