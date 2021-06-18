Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 2,345 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Shares of FRC opened at $181.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.17. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

