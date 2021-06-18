Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALE opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALE. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

