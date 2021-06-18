Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 53,651 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 53,651 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.09 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

