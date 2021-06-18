Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$13.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.67.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.