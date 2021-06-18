LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.77. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

