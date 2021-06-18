Analysts Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,327,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,958,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

