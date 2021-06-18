Analysts Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,327,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,958,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.