Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 6.05% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECON. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 124,176 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 4,804.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ECON opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.60. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

