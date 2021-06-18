Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 325.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

CTB stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $60.46.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

