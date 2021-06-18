Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 5.90% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,829 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DFNL opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.27. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

