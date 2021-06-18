UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 127.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Assurant worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Assurant by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 80.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Assurant by 1,985.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $293,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIZ opened at $154.60 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $163.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.43. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

