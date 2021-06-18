Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $299,930.88 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enova International alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, David Fisher sold 9,907 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $350,014.31.

On Monday, April 5th, David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $999,807.27.

Shares of ENVA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.84. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.39 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.