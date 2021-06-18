Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.27

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.27 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 20569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative return on equity of 93.72% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

