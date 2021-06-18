Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.67 and the lowest is $6.40. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $6.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.65 to $27.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $27.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $382.90 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

