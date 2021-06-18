Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.30 and last traded at C$16.42. Approximately 4,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 30,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CERV shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.67. The firm has a market cap of C$248.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.