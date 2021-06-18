Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.30 and last traded at C$16.42. Approximately 4,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 30,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CERV shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.67. The firm has a market cap of C$248.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

About Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

