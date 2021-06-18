The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Up 21.6% in May

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

SHW stock opened at $269.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.53. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $184.34 and a one year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

