Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 13th total of 7,340,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

MARK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Remark by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

