Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

KC stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $7,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $5,135,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

