Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 128,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NYSE MRO opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

