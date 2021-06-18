Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,957 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JOYY were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 35.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of YY stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

