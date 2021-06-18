Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,978 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,978 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Globant by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after acquiring an additional 173,275 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

GLOB opened at $223.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.43. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $137.97 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

