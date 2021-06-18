Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 131,487 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

