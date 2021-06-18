Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.57 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

