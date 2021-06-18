Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $742,000 Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fastly were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 719,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after buying an additional 317,839 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fastly by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

NYSE FSLY opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $15,678,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,317,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.