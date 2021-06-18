Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,894 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.03 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

