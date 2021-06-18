Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 177,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after buying an additional 157,406 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Shares of EXI stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $124.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.87.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

