Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,280,000 after buying an additional 1,450,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,874,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $5,972,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,666,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

