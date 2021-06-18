CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 68,648 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 145.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,648 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

MUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

MUX opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. On average, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.