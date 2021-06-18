CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Shares in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 602,135 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBD shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CBD opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3997 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.