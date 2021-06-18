Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) CFO Sells $316,259.50 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Lovins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $208.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $125,624,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $120,218,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,811,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,647,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

