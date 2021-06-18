Keh Shew Lu Sells 4,200 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $327,726.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,152,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45.

On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $3,486,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Diodes by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

