Zacks: Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Earnings of $7.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $31.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.79 to $31.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $33.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.08 to $35.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTD opened at $1,368.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $763.98 and a twelve month high of $1,372.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,283.46.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,248,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

