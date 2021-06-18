Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.30. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of ($5.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $19.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $99.27 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

