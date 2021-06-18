Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.88% of GMS worth $33,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMS. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 2.11. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.