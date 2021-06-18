Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 72,753 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $35,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 334,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after buying an additional 71,636 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 12,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

DGX opened at $128.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.