Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

