The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG opened at $188.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.78. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.