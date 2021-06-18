Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 34,894 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $27,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in AMETEK by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AMETEK by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,760 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $133.99 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

