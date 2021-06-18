Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,061 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Yandex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yandex by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $40,287,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $218,989,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on YNDX. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $69.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

