Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $590,000 Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,064 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $86.01 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.