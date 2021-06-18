Comparing Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) and MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) and MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of MorphoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fortress Biotech and MorphoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech -97.09% -23.41% -13.39% MorphoSys -137.43% -28.33% -11.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fortress Biotech and MorphoSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00 MorphoSys 0 7 6 0 2.46

Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 194.44%. MorphoSys has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.07%. Given Fortress Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than MorphoSys.

Risk & Volatility

Fortress Biotech has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MorphoSys has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortress Biotech and MorphoSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech $45.60 million 7.68 -$46.53 million ($0.65) -5.54 MorphoSys $374.30 million 7.03 $111.82 million $0.85 23.52

MorphoSys has higher revenue and earnings than Fortress Biotech. Fortress Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MorphoSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortress Biotech beats MorphoSys on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne. It also develops late stage product candidates, such as intravenous Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; CUTX-101, an injection for the treatment of Menkes disease; MB-107 and MB-207 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency; Cosibelimab for metastatic cancers; CK-101 for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; Triplex vaccine for cytomegalovirus; and CEVA101 for the treatment of severe traumatic brain injury in adults and children. The company's early stage product candidates include MB-102 for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; MB-101 for glioblastoma; MB-104 for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis; MB-106 for B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma; MB-103 for GBM & metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-108; MB-105 for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and BAER-101. Its preclinical product candidates comprise AAV-ATP7A gene therapy; AVTS-001 gene therapy; CK-103 BET inhibitor; CEVA-D and CEVA-102; CK-302, an anti-GITR; CK-303, an anti-CAIX; ConVax; and ONCOlogues, and oligonucleotide platform. It has collaboration arrangements with universities, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company develops Tremfya, an antibody to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and adenomatous polyposis diseases; Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases through its pharmaceutical partners; Otilimab, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; and MOR106, an antibody for atopic dermatitis. It also develops Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PLA2R-positive membranous nephropathy, an autoimmune disease. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize felzartamab in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma; a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the development and commercialization of MorphoSys investigational compound tafasitamab (MOR208); and a clinical collaboration with Incyte Corporation and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

