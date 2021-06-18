Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.4% in the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.0% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,462.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,717.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,447.39. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $922.09 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

