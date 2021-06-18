Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,862 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $234.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

