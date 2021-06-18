Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 62,940 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,940 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

