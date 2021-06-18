Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Sells $1,767,601.77 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David H. Morton, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

