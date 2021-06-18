People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,418,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

