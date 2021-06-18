Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of TriState Capital worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $727.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.