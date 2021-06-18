Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,422 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

