Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,905 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $484.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

AMAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

