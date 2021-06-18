3,899 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after buying an additional 801,595 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.24. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

